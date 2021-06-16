Ambassador Erdan congratulates Thomas Nides

Israel’s Ambassador to the US and the UN, Gilad Erdan, on Tuesday congratulated Thomas Nides on his nomination as the US Ambassador to Israel.

“Congrats Thomas Nides on your nomination as US ambassador to Israel. I look forward to furthering the relations between our countries and cooperating on the issues such as expanding the circle of peace, combatting climate change, COVID, antisemitism, Iran, Hamas terror and more,” Erdan tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden officially nominated Nides to be the next Ambassador to Israel, the White House announced.

Nides served as the State Department’s Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources from 2010-2013 and is the current vice-chairman of the Morgan Stanley investment banking company. He has close ties with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Nides will need to be confirmed by the Senate, where Democrats have a slim majority.

REUTERS/Lee Jin-man/Pool Thomas Nides

Reports emerged already in late April that Biden would nominate Nides to the role.

In the Obama White House, Nides was viewed as a pro-Israel voice and someone the Israelis often went to when challenges arose.