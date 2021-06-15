43-year-old injured in rock attack in central Samaria

A 43-year-old man was moderately injured on Tuesday from rocks thrown by Palestinian Arabs at his vehicle as he was driving on Highway 55 near the village of Azzun in central Samaria.

Magen David Adom paramedics who arrived at the scene provided medical treatment to the victim, and he was taken to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva with an injury to his face.

Tensions in Judea and Samaria and the Gaza Strip have increased in recent days, amid Hamas' threats and its attempts to thwart the flag parade in Jerusalem.

Fire and rescue teams, together with teams from KKL-JNF and the Nature and Parks Authority, and with the assistance of IDF drones, firefighters from the Hatzor base and volunteers, worked on Tuesday to extinguish 20 fires in the ​​Eshkol Regional Council and Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council, located adjacent to the border with Gaza.

Most of the fires were small and not dangerous, and were caused by incendiary balloons that had been fired from the Gaza Strip.