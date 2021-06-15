UK neo-Nazi found guilty, sentenced to 23-years in jail

A British neo-Nazi who was found to be in possession of explosives and posted material in support of a race war has been given a 23-year sentence, the Jewish Chronicle reported.

On Monday, at the conclusion of a two week trial, Dean Morrice, 34, of Somerset was found guilty of eight terror offences and two charges related to possession of an explosive substance.

He was given a 23-year jail sentence, 18 of those will be custodial.

Morrice is reportedly a former British Army driver. He was once a member of the UK Independence Party (UKIP).

Last August, upon his arrest officers searching his home discovered a 3D printer and other evidence that suggested he was assembling a bomb, Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) said.

They also discovered explosive substances and manuals on guerrilla warfare and weapons alongside far right terrorist material.

He had also made a video where he edited a clip of himself playing a guitar into terrorist footage. On his social media channels, he had posted terrorism memes and videos.

The posts were full of Neo-Nazi and anti-Semitic propaganda. They called for a race war, according to police.

Detective Chief Superintendent Kath Barnes said Morrice’s explosive device was harmless as it was but stated that if in the hands of someone with the “right capability” it would have become extremely dangerous.