IDF to stop mapping terrorists' homes

The IDF is stopping one of the operations most identified with the operational activity in the Judea and Samaria area, entering the homes of terrorists for the purpose of "intelligence mapping."

The decision, which was made by the commander of the Central Command, Major General Nadav Padan, was published tonight (Tuesday) on Kan 11.

According to the report, the basis for the decision is a conclusion formed in the IDF according to which mapping the houses in the way it has been done causes more harm than good.

In addition, one of the reasons for the abolition of the procedure is new technological tools that have come into use in the IDF and which allow allow the collection of the required information without entering the homes.

The report states, however, that entry into homes for the purpose of arresting wanted persons or confiscating weapons will continue in the future as has been the practice until now.