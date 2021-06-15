MK Odeh: Palestinian flag will fly on Old City walls

Joint Arab List chairman MK Ayman Odeh arrived at a protest against the Jerusalem Flag March at the Damascus Gate Tuesday.

"The Palestinian flag will be hoisted on these walls and Jerusalem will be the capital of occupied Palestine. Our people will cause them to be ashamed and withdraw from these places," Odeh said.

United Arab List (Ra'am) chairman Mansour Abbas also criticized the holding of the Flag March Tuesday.

"The flag parade in Jerusalem today is an unbridled provocation, the essence of which is shouts of hatred and incitement to violence, and an attempt to set the area on fire for political purposes," Abbas claimed.

"The Minister of Public Security and the police should have abolished it. I call on all parties not to be dragged into escalation and to maintain maximum restraint," he added.

He said, "There is no doubt that the purpose of the march's initiators is to challenge the new government and exhaust it in a series of explosive events in the near future, and take us back to an unnecessary escalation that would endanger human lives as we have experienced in the past month."

"The United Arab List calls for political efforts to reach a political settlement between the two Israeli and Palestinian peoples ، that fulfill the vision we strive for: peace, mutual security, partnership and tolerance between the two peoples. This is the only vision that can end this bloody conflict," he said.