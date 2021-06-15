Roger Waters: Zuckerberg is part of 'insidious movement of them to take over everything'

Former Pink Floyd bassist and longtime BDS campaigner Roger Waters described Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg as part of “an insidious movement of them to take over absolutely everything.”

Waters was referring to Zuckerberg, who is Jewish, while speaking at a recent pro-Julian Assange event, reported Rolling Stone magazine.

He told the assembled media that Facebook had asked him to use the 1979 Pink Floyd hit song “Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2” in an advertisement for Instagram, which Facebook owns.

“It arrived this morning, with an offer for a huge, huge amount of money,” Waters said. “And the answer is, ‘F*** you. No f*****’ way.’”

Waters added, “I only mention that because this is an insidious movement of them to take over absolutely everything. I will not be a party to this bullshit, (Mark) Zuckerberg.”

During his rant, Waters read from a letter that he said was sent to him by Facebook: “We want to thank you for considering this project. We feel that the core sentiment of this song is still so prevalent and so necessary today, which speaks to how timeless the work is.”

He continued, “And yet, they want to use it to make Facebook and Instagram more powerful than it already is, so that it can continue to censor all of us in this room and prevent this story about Julian Assange getting out into the general public so the general public can go, ‘What? No. No More.'”

Waters ended by describing Zuckerberg as “one of the most powerful idiots in the world.”

Waters has in recent years been widely denounced by Jewish groups for his support for the BDS movement, his anti-Israel statements and his urging of other musicians to cancel their engagements in Israel.

During last month’s conflict between Israel and Hamas, Waters told RT that Gazans had a “moral responsibility” to “fight back.”

During a March live-streamed YouTube event titled “Let’s Talk It Over #2: Israeli Apartheid” Waters claimed that the Holocaust was used to silence criticism of Israel and alleged that people like him were pressured against stating their opinions due to trade between the UK and Israel.

"We walk around with the burden of the Holocaust on our shoulders and it makes it impossible for us to speak truth about Israel because we're not allowed to," he said at the time, making a zipping motion over his mouth."

Water has also claimed that wealthy Jewish “puppet masters” control American politicians and the American government.