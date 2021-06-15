US Senate passes resolution condemning surge in anti-Semitism

On Monday the US Senate passed a resolution by voice vote condemning anti-Semitic violence and threats targeting the Jewish community.

The motion was led by Senators Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and James Lankford (R-OK), the co-founders and chairs of the Senate Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Anti-Semitism, and was co-sponsored by 74 senators.

“Proud that my bipartisan resolution w/ @SenatorLankford condemning the surge in anti-Semitic incidents & calling for action, cosponsored by 74 Senators, just passed the Senate by voice vote,” Rosen tweeted.

“Anti-Semitism remains a serious and growing danger for Jews in the United States and around the world,” the resolution stated. “In May 2021, anti-Semitic incidents and rhetoric have surged in the United States and around the world as hostilities between Hamas and Israel escalated.”

The resolution urged President Joe Biden “to continue the leadership role of the United States in combating anti-Semitism internationally, including by nominating a qualified Ambassador to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism and engaging intergovernmental organizations to ensure that the anti-discrimination efforts of the organizations include combating anti-Semitism.”

Biden has so far not nominated anyone for the position.

The document called on the government to “ensure the physical security of Jewish institutions and organizations, including by requesting sufficient resources for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program of the Department of Homeland Security to keep at-risk houses of worship, schools and community centers safe from terrorist attacks and other forms of anti-Semitic violence.”

Jewish groups commended the resolution’s passage.

"Today the US Senate passed a bipartisan resolution condemning the recent rise in anti-Semitic incidents. During our Day of Action last month, federations and nat'l orgs sent a clear message that inaction is inexcusable and we must join together to (act against anti-Semitism),” tweeted the Jewish Federations of North America.

“We are grateful to (Senator Jacky Rosen) and (Senator Lankford) for their leadership in passing this resolution expressing the Senate's unequivocal support of the Jewish community during this critical time,” the organization added.