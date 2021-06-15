Netanyahu bloc petitions Supreme Court against Bennett-Lapid govt.

The Likud and the member factions of the "Netanyahu Supporters' Bloc" intend to file a petition with the Supreme Court against the amendment to the Basic Law: The Government that allows for the establishment of the "change government" of Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid.

The exact same petition was submitted to the Supreme Court last year by the Yesh Atid and Telem parties against the government headed by Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu. This petition still exists and the Supreme Court is expected to rule on it next month.

In a discussion held last year on the sections concerning the alternative government in the Basic Law: The Government, the Likud movement claimed that the court has no right to criticize and invalidate basic laws.

At the time, Attorney Mordechai Ravillo argued on behalf of the Likud: "The sovereignty of the people must be recognized and the court removed from the political field. The position of the Likud and the Prime Minister is there is no room to overrule the Knesset's Basic Laws. Even if it's wrong. Even if it does not seem acceptable to have it in the law book."

"Everyone is wrong, but who has the authority to repeal a Basic Law without any source of authority in the law? If we accept the petitioners' arguments, we will lead the country to anarchy. Of course there are extreme cases, but then the public is expected to express its opinion," he said.