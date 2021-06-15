Jaffa victim recognized as victim of terror attack

Israel Police has recognized a Jaffa attack by an Arab motorcyclist as a terror attack motivated by nationalist reasons.

In the form he received when filing his complaint, S., the Jewish youth who was attacked, it said, "The circumstances of the event raise a reasonable suspicion that the reason for the attack was a terror attack against Israel."

In addition to his attack on S., the attacker is also being investigated on suspicion of attacking a father and son in the same area.

The attack occurred over a month ago, before Operation Guardian of the Walls broke out between Gaza and Israel. At the time, S. had been on his way to the beach, and he readied himself near the Clock Square in Jaffa. The motorcyclist, who noticed S. as he changed his clothes, made a u-turn and began to approach S., while walking threateningly and holding his motorcycle helmet in his hand.

When the Arab reached S., he spat out, "What are you doing standing beside a mosque?" and hit him on his face and body with the motorcycle helmet.

S. and his friend managed to photograph the attacker before he escaped, after which S. was taken to the hospital, where his injuries from the attack were treated. To this day, S. suffers pain from the injuries caused him during the attack.

Five days after the attack on S., a father and son were attacked in the same area, as they traveled in their vehicle. An Arab motorcyclist blocked their path, gored the father with his helmet, and his friends, who had also arrived at the scene, sprayed the father, son, and their two dogs with pepper spray.

The motorcyclist then yelled at the son, "You are Jews, your place is not here," before escaping the scene.

Now, S. has been recognized as the victim of a terror attack against Israel, and the Honenu legal organization hopes that the father and son will receive the same recognition..

Honenu attorney Haim Bleicher, who is representing S. as well as the father and son, said: "We will continue to work to bring to justice the terrorists who use their status as citizens in order to carry out terror attacks against the citizens of Israel and the State of Israel."