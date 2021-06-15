The Jewish Agency for Israel on Tuesday congratulated Israel’s 36th government, including its leaders, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid), on being sworn in by the Knesset.

“The Jewish Agency looks forward to working closely with Israel’s new government, whose leaders have displayed significant appreciation for the importance of maintaining a strong relationship with our Jewish brothers and sisters from around the world,” said Michael Siegal, The Jewish Agency’s Chairman of the Board of Governors.

“Together with the new government, we will continue steadfastly supporting the best interests of the global Jewish people.”

Isaac Herzog, The Jewish Agency’s Chairman of the Executive and Israel’s President-elect also praised the new government’s attunement to the Diaspora.

“We congratulate the new government of Israel. I look forward to seeing this government work on behalf of all the people of Israel and strengthen ties with world Jewry,” he said.