Pleasant temperatures to last throughout the week

Israelis can expect cooler weather than usual for the season, forecasters predicted Tuesday.

Tuesday's weather will be partly cloudy or clear, with temperatures remaining stable at slightly below seasonal average, especially inland and in the mountains.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy or cloudy, and towards morning there may be light rainfall along the coast.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy or clear, and there may be light local rains along the coastline. Temperatures will remain stable.

Thursday will be partly cloudy or clear, with no significant change in temperatures.

Friday will be partly cloudy or clear, and temperatures will rise, especially in northern Israel.