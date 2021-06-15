'Netanyahu promised to freeze sovereignty plans - for years'

Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised then-President Donald Trump in 2020 that Israel won’t apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria for the next few years, a senior Israeli lawmaker and former Netanyahu confidant said Tuesday.

Speaking with Reshet Bet Tuesday morning, Construction and Housing Minister Ze’ev Elkin (New Hope) explained his decision to bolt from the Likud and support efforts to create a national unity government.

“Unfortunately over the last two years, the price of housing has started to rise again due to the lack of a [state] budget and failure of the government to function. It needs to be dealt with quickly. I plan to invest everything I can into getting the state budget passed and ensuring that the government brings some stability to the citizens of Israel. They deserve it.”

Elkin rejected claims that he has abandoned his right-wing ideals by joining the national unity government, saying that Netanyahu had already closed the door on the application of Israeli sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria any time in the near future.

“Applying sovereignty won’t happen in the next few years because Netanyahu made a promise to Trump.”

“The agenda of the new government includes more than a few things that the New Right, as a right-wing party, believes in, even if we didn’t get everything we wanted – just as we didn’t get everything we wanted in previous governments.”