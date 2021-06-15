Car crash victim identified as Shlomo Rotenberg, 22, who was to be married next week

The man killed in a Monday car accident on Route 90 has been identified as Shlomo Rotenberg, a 22-year-old who was to be married next week.

Rotenberg's wedding had been scheduled for next Wednesday and was to be held in the Heichalei Malchut hall in Bnei Brak.

According to his friends, he traveled to Meron on Monday to pray at the gravesite of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai (Rashbi), ahead of his wedding. The accident occurred as he was traveling back home.

In the accident, which occurred on Route 90 near Al-Auja in the Jericho area, a truck rammed into Rotenberg's vehicle. Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics declared Rotenberg's death at the scene and provided medical treatment to the truck driver, who had suffered light injuries.

Rotenberg's body was extracted from his vehicle by firefighters from the Samaria Regional Station. Fireman officer Yossi Dahari, who was the shift manager, said: "When we arrived at the scene of the incident, we discovered a very difficult scene - that of a road accident between a private vehicle and a truck, in which the private vehicle was ripped apart from the force of the impact, and is driver was in his seat and no longer looked human."

"Medical forces declared the vehicle's driver dead. Afterwards, we began difficult and complex extraction operations...in order to extract the dead man's body with a maximum of care and sensitivity for corpse."

Magen David Adom paradmedics Roman Belman and Daniel Mossai said: "We saw that there had been a very serious accident between a private car and a truck. The car was completely crushed, and a man in his 30s was trapped in it. We conducted medical examinations but he had no signs of life and we declared his death at the scene. The truck driver was treated at the scene and evacuated to Emek Medical Center in light condition."