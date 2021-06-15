'Netanyahu was the most successful Prime Minister in the history of the Jewish state'

Former Vice President Mike Pence lauded former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Monday, celebrating his 15 years as premier.

In a tweet Monday night, Pence offered his congratulations to Netanyahu for his “extraordinary tenure”, adding that millions of Americans were “grateful” for his work as premier.

“Congratulations Benjamin Netanyahu on your extraordinary tenure as the most successful Prime Minister in the history of the Jewish state,” Pence tweeted. “Millions of Americans are grateful for your leadership in Israel & your dedication to strengthening the cherished Alliance between our two Nations.”

At the same time, Pence welcomed the new Israeli government under Naftali Bennett, writing: “Like every American, I welcome the new Israeli Government led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and look forward to working together to make the strong bond between our two great Nations even stronger. America Stands With Israel.”

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and Christians United For Israel (CUFI) founder Pastor John Hagee met with Netanyahu at the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem Monday night, just before the Netanyahu family leaves the residence to return to their private home.

Immediately following the meeting, Haley hinted at Netanyahu’s possible return to power, tweeting: “Time with Prime Minister Netanyahu is always invaluable. His contributions to Israeli security and prosperity are historic. We have not heard the last from him.”