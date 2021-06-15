Bennett offers post of national security adviser to Amos Yadlin

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has offered Maj. Gen. Amos Yadlin the post of national security adviser, Channel 13 News reported on Monday.

Yadlin, a former head of the Intelligence Division and an IDF attaché in Washington, was a candidate for the post of Defense Minister on behalf of the Zionist Union, an alliance between Labor and Tzipi Livni's Hatnua party, in 2015.

Monday’s report by Channel 13’s military correspondent Or Heller said that Bennett is undecided whether to appoint Yadlin, with the attitude of the Democratic Party in the United States being among his considerations, or to look for a security figure identified with the right.

In the coming days, Bennett is expected to meet with candidates for Director General of the Prime Minister's Office and for Government Secretary.