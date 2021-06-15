Sa'ar planning to split A-G's duties before end of Mandelblit's term

Sources in the judicial establishment told Channel 13 News on Monday evening that the incoming Minister of Justice, Gideon Sa'ar, intends to split the position of Attorney General, to one chief prosecutor and one chief legal adviser, even before the end of Avichai Mandelblit's term as Attorney General.

The move was approved as part of the coalition agreements that were signed with Sa'ar and his New Hope party.

In the first stage, Sa'ar will need a government decision, after which he will promote legislation that will regulate the status of the Attorney General for the first time.

In September, Sa'ar intends to establish a search committee for the position of chief prosecutor and the position of chief legal adviser, and by January 2022, he intends to fill the positions.