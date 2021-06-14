Man killed in traffic accident: 'Car was torn apart'

A man in his 30s was killed Monday night in a collision between a truck and a private vehicle in the Jordan Valley.

Magen David Adom paramedics arrived at the scene but were forced to determine the death of the driver of the private vehicle.

The victim was pulled from the vehicle by firefighters from the Samaria Regional Station. Reshef Yossi Dahari said: "When we arrived at the scene, we saw a serious scene of a car accident between a private vehicle and a truck when the private vehicle was 'torn apart' by the force of the blow and the driver didn't look human anymore."

''The medical forces declared the death of the driver. We then embarked on s difficult and complex rescue operations using hydraulic tools in order to act to remove the victim with the utmost care and sensitivity in honor of the dead," Dahari described.

MDA paramedics Roman Belman and Daniel Musai said: "We saw that it was a very serious accident between a private vehicle and a truck. The vehicle was completely crushed and a man in his 30s was trapped in it. He died on the spot. The truck driver was treated on the spot and was taken to Haemek Hospital when his condition was mild."