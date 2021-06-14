CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour battling ovarian cancer

On Monday, longtime CNN personality and current chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour explained to viewers that she had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Amanpour said she had been absent from the airwaves for the last month while she was treated for the disease.

She called the last four weeks “a bit of a roller coast for me” and said that “during that time, like millions of women around the world, I’ve been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.”

"I've had successful major surgery to remove it, and I'm now undergoing several months of chemotherapy for the very best possible long-term prognosis, and I'm confident," Amanpour, 63, said on her daily CNN show.

Speaking from a London studio, Amanpour said that she is "fortunate to have health insurance through work and incredible doctors who are treating me in a country underpinned by, of course, the brilliant NHS.”

The NHS is the UK’s National Health Service government health provider.

Amanpour spoke about her surgery and the chemotherapy she is currently undergoing.

"I'm telling you this in the interest of transparency but in truth really mostly as a shoutout to early diagnosis,” she said.

She urged women to “educate themselves on this disease; to get all the regular screenings and scans that you can, to always listen to your bodies, and of course to ensure that your legitimate medical concerns are not dismissed or diminished."

Amanpour is well known worldwide for her coverage of international events.