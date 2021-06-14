GOP resolution censuring Ilhan Omar and the Squad not likely to pass

In the wake of last week’s partisan uproar over Rep. Ilhan Omar’s remarks comparing the United States and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban, Republicans in the House of Representatives are again putting forward their motion to condemn Omar and her fellow Squad members for anti-Israel comments.

The legislation, put forward by Reps. Michael Waltz (R-Fla), Jim Banks (R-Ind), and Claudia Tenney (R-NY), would censure Omar (D-Minn) and Squad members Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich) for their statements that "publicly support the actions of a recognized terrorist organization."

The resolution notes that Squad representatives have referred to Israel as an “apartheid state,” that Omar has equated the United States and Israel with terrorist organizations, that Tlaib has accused Israel of “ethnic cleansing” against Palestinian Arabs and claimed that Israel is “promoting racism and dehumanization,” and that Omar has claimed Israel’s defending itself against Hamas was an “act of terrorism.”

The resolution adds that “these false claims, further perpetuated over social media, have resulted in increased violence and anti-Semitic hate crimes throughout the United States.”

It asks that each of the representatives be “censured with the public reading of this resolution by the Speaker.”

The GOP resolution is very unlikely to pass the House, reported Fox News. Despite the fact that many moderate Democrats are strongly against anti-Israel statements made by the Squad, they seem to have accepted Omar’s clarification to her remarks last week.

Democrats who had harshly criticized her for her statement, have said they accept her explanation and don’t want to press the issue further.

"We cannot turn a blind eye to Members of Congress openly defending terrorist attacks by Hamas against our close ally Israel nor their dangerous rhetoric which has contributed to anti-Semitic attacks across the country," Waltz, a former Green Beret, said in a statement. "I've seen firsthand gross atrocities against women and ethnic minorities at the hands of the Taliban. I’ve personally been fired upon by terrorists hiding behind women and children and seen the Taliban place suicide vests on teenagers.”

He added, “For members of the US Congress to make equivalencies to Israel and the American military, which puts its own soldiers at risk to avoid civilian casualties, is ignorant of the facts, shameful, and should be condemned in the strongest terms."