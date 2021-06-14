Soldier hurt thwarting weapons smuggling at Jordanian border

IDF soldiers and police and Border Police forces this evening (Monday) thwarted the smuggling of weapons on the Jordanian border in the Arava region. The soldiers seized a number of weapons and arrested several suspects.

The soldiers identified a suspect who had approached the border area from Israeli territory, and fired at him.

During the operation, an IDF reservist was moderately injured, and one of the suspects was also injured.

The IDF said that the circumstances of the reservist's injury were being investigated. The wounded were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment.