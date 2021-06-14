Donald Trump celebrates 75th birthday today

Former President Donald Trump turned 75 today, with supporters wishing him a happy birthday on social media and detractors noting that the former president is banned from Twitter and Facebook so he won’t be able to see their greetings.

Trump was born on June 14, 1946 in New York City. His birthday is on Flag Day, an American holiday that celebrates the adoption of the United States flag.

An unofficial holiday, many American nevertheless celebrate Flag Day by displaying the American flag in front of their houses or on their porches.

Trump’s permanent ban from Twitter did not stop his still strong legion of supporters from wishing him a “Happy birthday, Mr. President.” The hashtag is trending on Twitter, with over 3,500 tweets, reported Newsweek.

Associates, past and present, also jumped into congratulatory tweeting.

Trump’s former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, started off his Monday morning by tweeting best wishes to Trump.

“Happy Birthday, President Trump! Everyone says they miss your policies!” Giuliani wrote.

Amy Kremer, co-founder of Women for Trump, tweeted, “Dancing Trump is the best Trump! Happy Birthday to the greatest President of our lifetimes,” along with a clip of Trump clapping and waving to the crowds at various campaign rallies.

Not everyone on social media was enthusiastic about Trump’s milestone birthday, with his many enemies pointing out the irony that he won’t be able to read any of the well wishes due to being banned from Twitter and Facebook.