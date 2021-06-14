Bennett's first day in office

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had a busy first day in office Monday.

Bennett toured the branches of the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, met with the workers, and wished everyone continued significant progress in their positions.

The military secretary to the prime minister and the head of the National Security Council also presented Bennett with reviews on security matters.

In the morning, at the end of the traditional photograph of the new government at the President's Residence, Bennett visited the grave of Lt. Col. Emmanuel Moreno, an officer from the elite Sayeret Matkal unit who served alongside Bennett. Moreno was killed during the 2006 Second Lebanon War.

“At every important junction in my life, I think about my friend and brother, Emmanel,” Bennett said at the grave.

From Mount Herzl, Bennett traveled to the Prime Minister's Office, where a transition meeting was held with former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The meeting lasted only half an hour.

Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid officially took over as Foreign Minister today Hundreds of Foreign Ministry employees stood up when Yair Lapid took office and received him with applause.

“In the past years Israel has abandoned its foreign service, abandoned the international arena. And then we woke up one morning to find that our international standing has been weakened," Lapid said.