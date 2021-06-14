NY woman steals ambulance, leads cops on high speed chase, crashes into Irondequoit Bay

An ambulance stolen in Utica, New York on Sunday was involved in a police chase and eventually ended up falling into Irondequoit Bay near Rochester.

The Kunkel Ambulance was stolen by a woman from the Kunkel garage in Utica, reported CNY Eyewitness News.

A police chase ensued on the New York State Thruway. New York State Troopers ended their pursuit near the village of Weedsport when they attempted to communicate with the driver of the ambulance but she refused to stop the vehicle, reported LocalSYR.

They again attempted to stop the ambulance as it drove on the I-490 through Rochester. Again, they gave up chase after the driver would not comply.

In Cayuga Country, police picked up the chase. It was seen driving down I-450 toward Irondequoit Bay. The ambulance was last spotted on Seneca Road in Irondequoit.

It crashed a gate and ended up at a boat launch where it tumbled into Irondequoit Bay. The body of water flows into Lake Ontario.

Police have arrested the female driver. No one else was in the ambulance.

According to LocalSYR, the alleged ambulance thief was 32-year old Vanessa Armstead of Buffalo, New York. She was arrested for criminal possession of stolen property second degree, criminal trespass third degree, and two counts of criminal mischief second degree.

State Police said that Armstead climbed out of the waterlogged ambulance and swam to a private boat. She was taken into custody shortly after.