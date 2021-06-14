Lebanese politician: Israel put an end to Palestinian terror
Chairman of Lebanon's National Liberal Party says he doesn't seek war with Israel, slams Hezbollah for using Lebanon as launch pin.
Hezbollah ordnance
Reuters
|
MainAll NewsMiddle EastLebanese politician: Israel put an end to Palestinian terror
Lebanese politician: Israel put an end to Palestinian terror
Chairman of Lebanon's National Liberal Party says he doesn't seek war with Israel, slams Hezbollah for using Lebanon as launch pin.
Hezbollah ordnance
Reuters
top