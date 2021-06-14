Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz congratulates Bennett-Lapid government

US Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D. Fl.) congratulated the new government in Israel one day after its inauguration.

"The people of Israel and its enduring democratic system of government have formed a diverse, inclusive coalition government, and I commend them for that, and personally congratulate its new leaders, Prime Minister Bennett and Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Lapid," Representative Schultz stated

"I look forward to continuing our focus on the strength of the United States-Israel partnership and advancing peace, cooperation, and collaboration in the region.

"We will never waver in our commitment to Israel's security and defending Israel from those who aim to weaken or destroy this spirited, Jewish, democratic, and critical ally.

"We should embrace this moment of hope in Israel. I stand ready to work with the new government to address the critical challenges and opportunities before us," she concluded.