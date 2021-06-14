Video: Ruptly
Watch: Leftists celebrate Netanyahu's ousting
Russian news channel provided images of leftists celebrating ousting of right-wing government in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square.
celebrations in Rabin Square
Flash90
|
