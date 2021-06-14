WBA head: 'Connection between Israel and world Jewry is critical'

World Bnei Akiva bid farewell to Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevitch (Blue and White), thanking her for her time in office.

In a statement, World Bnei Akiva Secretary General Roi Abecassis said,“Throughout the last year we were privileged to work with a supportive and professional Minister of Diaspora Affairs. We partnered together to strengthen our connection with world Jewry throughout the challenging period of the pandemic.”

Abecassis continued, “We congratulate Minister Nachman Shai and are confident that the new minister will build off the important work done by his predecessor. The connection between Israel and world Jewry is critical and it is important that we continue to strengthen this relationship.”

“We look forward to partnering with Minister Shai and his office in the future. Our hundreds of communities, branches and emissaries around the world are looking forward to being part of our shared work and serving as a bridge between Israel and world Jewry.”

He emphasized: “Minister Omer Yankelevitch was central in supporting Jewish communities around the world throughout the challenging period of the pandemic. We are confident that Minister Shai will build off this foundation and continue to strengthen the relationship between Israel and world Jewry.”