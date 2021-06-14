Nir Orbach: 'If UAL MKs have any sense, they won't visit terrorists in prison'

MK Nir Orbach (Yamina) on Monday said that in his opinion, the United Arab List (Ra'am) party does not intend to involve itself in nationalist issues for the time being, Israel Hayom reported.

"There's a leadership there that has put nationalist ambitions aside," Orbach said. "They don't intend to touch it."

When asked if United Arab List MKs would visit terrorists in prison, Orbach answered in the negative: "If they have a drop of sense, they won't do that. Right now they want to concern themselves with the welfare of Israel's Arab citizens."

Earlier on Monday, United Arab List Chairman MK Mansour Abbas told journalist Aryeh Golan that, "We are interested in the government, and we have contributed our part to its formation. As long as it is dependent on us, there will be no crisis, but we expect that our partners will present a positive approach to the demands of Arab society."

Regarding MK Saeed Alkharumi's (United Arab List) decision to abstain from the vote, Abbas said: "If there was any doubt that the government would be approved - he would've voted in Gaza."