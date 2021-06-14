Police on high alert ahead of Jerusalem 'flag parade'

Israel Police is on especially high alert ahead of the "flag parade" scheduled to be held Tuesday in Jerusalem.

The Maariv newspaper reported that due to concerns of violent conflicts between the marchers and the Arabs who have announced that they will arrive to protest the parade, undercover and uniformed police officers will be stationed along the route, especially near Damascus Gate.

In a briefing with Jerusalem District Police Commander Major-General Doron Turgeman, the parade route was examined and intelligence information regarding the threats to the marchers was examined.

Following the briefing, the exact locations of the police officers to be stationed along the route was decided.

"This is to secure and ensure the public's welfare, and to provide an immediate response for every possible scenario," a police statement said.

The parade route was finalized on Friday, after it was announced canceled on Thursday due to disagreements regarding its route, which the organizers said defeated the purpose of the parade and encouraged the division of Jerusalem.

The parade, traditionally a Jerusalem Day event, celebrates the reunification of the city following the Six Day War. It was scheduled to be held last month, but was delayed following Hamas' threats and Operation Guardian of the Walls.