EU leaders congratulate PM Bennett

The European Union congratulated Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett Sunday night, hours after the Knesset voted 60-59 to support the national unity government.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign affairs chief, called Israel’s new Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) to congratulate him on the formation of the new government.

“Spoke to Yair Lapid to warmly congratulate him for his appointment as new alternate PM & FM,” Borrell tweeted.

“Discussed the importance of strengthening the bilateral 🇪🇺-🇮 partnership& promoting security & peace in the region. Looking forward to working together &welcoming you soon in Brussels.”

Sven Koopmans, the EU’s special envoy for the Middle East Peace Process, congratulated both Bennett and Lapid, tweeting: “I warmly congratulate PM Naftali Bennett, FM Yair Lapid and all their colleagues. I look forward to working with the new government of Israel towards lasting peace and security.”

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, also offered his congratulations, tweeting: “Congratulations to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and to Alternate PM & MFA Yair Lapid for the swearing in of the new Israeli government. Looking forward to strengthen the 🇪🇺 🇮 partnership for common prosperity and towards lasting regional peace & stability.”

Earlier on Sunday, President Joe Biden called Bennett to congratulate him on securing the premiership.

The Prime Minister thanked President Biden for his warm wishes on the inauguration of the new government, and for his long-standing commitment to the State of Israel and its security.