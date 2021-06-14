Fatah, Hamas indifferent towards new Israeli government

Both Fatah and Hamas on Sunday expressed indifference toward the confirmation of a new Israeli government, i24NEWS reports.

“This is an internal Israeli affair. Our position has always been clear, what we want is a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital," said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesperson for Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

Hamas, the terrorist group which runs the Gaza Strip, said the election of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett doesn't change its position on Israel.

“Regardless of the shape of the government in Israel, it will not alter the way we look at the Zionist entity. It is an occupation and a colonial entity, which we should resist by force to get our rights back,” said Hamas spokesperson Fawzi Barzhoum.

The new government led by Bennett won the backing of the Knesset on Sunday evening.

Bennett became Israel's 13th Prime Minister, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's more than 12 consecutive years in power.

60 MKs voted in favor of the new government, with 59 lawmakers voting against. While the government is set to include 61 MKs – an absolute majority in the 120-member Knesset, MK Said al-Harumi (Ra’am) abstained from the vote.