Israel's first deaf MK to enter the Knesset in 48 hours

Minister of Religious Affairs Matan Kahana (Yamina) on Sunday evening submitted his resignation to the Speaker of the Knesset as part of the Norwegian Law, which permits ministers to resign from the Knesset in order to allow the next person on their party’s slate to enter the Knesset.

As a result Shirley Pinto, a Yamina candidate for the Knesset, will enter the Knesset in 48 hours, becoming the first deaf Knesset member in Israel.

"Congratulations to my friend, an MK in 48 hours, Shirley Pinto," Kahana said. "I submitted my resignation from the Knesset this evening under the Norwegian Law, and Shirley will take my place. It excites me to be the one who brings into the Knesset Shirley Pinto, who represents an entire population of deaf, hard of hearing and people with disabilities. Good luck dear Shirley."

Pinto welcomed the formation of the new government and said, "I was very excited to see Prime Minister Naftali Bennett sworn in today. I know and am sure that the State of Israel is in excellent hands."

"I promise to work for you, those who voted for me and those who did not. We have a lot of work to do, and this is the beginning of a new path," added the MK-designate. "I promise to do everything to be your faithful emissary."

The Yamina party is not the only party that is taking advantage of the Norwegian Law. Minister Pnina Tamano-Sheta, Minister Hili Tropper and Minister Orit Farkash Hacohen of the Blue and White faction submitted their resignations to Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy on Sunday night. Mofid Mari, Ruth Wasserman Lande and Alon Tal will join the Blue and White faction in the Knesset in their place.

In the New Hope party, Minister Ze'ev Elkin and Minister Yoaz Hendel submitted their resignations to the Speaker of the Knesset under Norwegian law. In their place, Eilat Mayor Meir Yitzhak Halevi and former Knesset member Zvi Hauser will enter the Knesset in 48 hours.