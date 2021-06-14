Jewish leaders welcome new Israeli government

Dianne Lob, Chair, William Daroff, CEO, and Malcolm Hoenlein, Vice Chair of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, on Sunday welcomed the inauguration of the new Israeli government.

"We applaud Israel’s vibrant democracy as the thirty-sixth government of the State of Israel is sworn-in, and congratulate incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and incoming Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, both longtime friends of the Conference of Presidents, and the other parties in the coalition on this historic occasion," they said in a statement.

"We salute outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his years of dedicated leadership and service to Israel and its people, as well as his contributions to world Jewry. His immense legacy, including the Abraham Accords, leaves an indelible mark on the history of Israel and the entire region," added the Jewish leaders.

"Coming just weeks after thousands of rockets were launched at Israel by Iran-backed Hamas terrorists, the new government’s formation demonstrates the strength and resilience of Israeli democracy, which has flourished through war and peace for more than seven decades. We look forward to working with Israel’s new diverse unity government to continue to deepen the bonds between the United States and Israel, counter the growing threat posed by Iran, and combat the scourge of antisemitism in all its manifestations," they concluded.