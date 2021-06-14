VP Harris congratulates new Israeli government

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday congratulated the new Israeli government.

“Congratulations to Israel’s new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and everyone in the new Israeli cabinet,” she tweeted.

“We look forward to working closely with Israel’s new government to build on the strong bonds between our two countries and advance security and peace for Israelis and Palestinians,” added Harris.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke by telephone with US President Joe Biden.

The Prime Minister thanked President Biden for his warm wishes on the inauguration of the new government, and for his long-standing commitment to the State of Israel and its security.

Prime Minister Bennett noted his appreciation for the President, and for his support for Israel during the recent operation in Gaza (Guardian of the Walls), and noted that he considers him a great friend of the State of Israel.

In their conversation, the leaders emphasized the importance of the alliance between Israel and the United States, as well as their commitment to strengthening ties between the two countries, and maintaining the security of the State of Israel.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid also received a call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The two discussed the special relationship between the United States and Israel. During the call the Foreign Minister thanked Secretary Blinken for the United States’ unwavering support for Israel.

At the end of the call, Secretary Blinken invited Foreign Minister Lapid to Washington.