Biden: 'I look forward to working with Naftali Bennett'

President Joe Biden congratulated Israel’s new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, on Sunday, shortly after Bennett was sworn-in at the Knesset.

“On behalf of the American people, I congratulate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and all the members of the new Israeli cabinet,” said Biden.

“I look forward to working with Prime Minister Bennett to strengthen all aspects of the close and enduring relationship between our two nations.”

“Israel has no better friend than the United States. The bond that unites our people is evidence of our shared values and decades of close cooperation and as we continue to strengthen our partnership, the United States remains unwavering in its support for Israel’s security."

"My administration is fully committed to working with the new Israeli government to advance security, stability, and peace for Israelis, Palestinians, and people throughout the broader region.”

Bennett was elected by a razor-thin margin Sunday night, with 60 MKs backing the new government versus 59 against.

While the government is set to include 61 MKs – an absolute majority in the 120-member Knesset, MK Said al-Harumi (United Arab List/Ra’am) abstained from the vote.

The Joint Arab List joined the Likud, Shas, United Torah Judaism Party, and Religious Zionist Party in voting against the new government. One Yamina MK, Amichai Chikli, voted against the government.

Shortly after the Knesset counted the votes, Bennett was sworn in as Prime Minister, with Yair Lapid sworn in as alternate prime minister. Lapid is slated to rotate in as prime minister in two years.