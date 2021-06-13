Fire forces evacuation of Jerusalem suburb

A fire west of Jerusalem has forced the evacuation of residents in a Jerusalem suburb Sunday afternoon.

Firefighting teams have been deployed to the Jerusalem corridor west of the capital to combat the blaze reported on the outskirts of the town of Mevaseret Tzion.

Intense winds have helped to spread the fire, which has encroached on the Nof Harim neighborhood of Mevaseret Tzion, leading to a partial evacuation of the neighborhood.

Ten firefighting planes have been dispatched to the area to aid in efforts to contain the fire. In addition, a police helicopter is operating in the area to coordinate firefighting efforts.

The fire crossed Route 1, the primary highway between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, moving southward, police said.