Nikki Haley: Israelis have the right to be safe

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations and former Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley visited southern Israel Sunday, as part of a pro-Israel delegation of Evangelical Christians from the US.

Travelling alongside Pastor John Hagee with a delegation from his group Christians United for Israel, Haley visited southern Israel Sunday, touring areas hit by rocket fire during the recent conflict with the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

Haley and the Christians United for Israel delegation arrived in Israel on Friday, and spent the Sabbath in Jerusalem, visiting the Western Wall.

During her tour of southern Israel Sunday, Haley travelled to the coastal city of Ashkelon, visiting two homes which were suffered direct hits by rockets launched from the Gaza Strip last month.

Haley declared her support for Israel’s right to self-defense, and condemned the Hamas terrorist organization for last month’s escalation.

"Israelis have the right to feel safe and defend themselves. We're not going to let this go. We will make sure that we're loud about what the root cause of this is. Israelis deserve to be safe in their home."

"I am angry because Hamas is trying to kill civilians," Haley continued, adding that Israelis “are trying to defend themselves.”

Haley also blamed Iran for the fighting, and vowed support for Israel in its fight against terrorism.

“There was a deluge of rockets here because of Iran. Tell us what you need and we will help. We are an organization of 10 million people,” Haley said of CUFI.

"If you had 4,500 rockets that went into D.C., if any of our allies said we need restraint on both sides, we wouldn't be appreciative of that. This is a civilian area; where is the [UN] Security Council, where is every government that believes in democracy and freedom? Any country that believes that we need to get rid of terrorist organizations around the world".