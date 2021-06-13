Poll: 86% of haredim don't believe Bennett

Prime Minister-designate Naftali Bennett promises to be a prime minister for all Israelis and to work for Israel's haredi population. However, a vast majority of haredim do not believe him.

According to a poll conducted on the Kol Chai website which examined haredi public opinion prior to the formation of the new government, 96% are dissatisfied with the new government, 74% are concerned that the government will harm religious life, and 86% do not believe Bennett will prevent this harm.

.The respondents were also asked what particularly bothers them about the composition of the new government. The results are: the harm to religion and Judaism 74%; The impact on yeshiva budgets budgets 6%; Intervention in haredi education 4%; Other answers 17%.

An absolute majority of haredi opinion leaders believe that it would not have been appropriate to enter the Lapid-Bennett government under other parties (71%), believe that the designated finance minister, Avigdor Liberman will harm the lifestyle of the haredi public (93%) and believe that the haredi MKs acted correctly. in criticizing Bennett and the emerging government (82%).