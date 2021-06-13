Poll: Netanyahu still unable to form government

A new poll conducted by pollster Rafi Smith for Kikar Hashabbat shows that the Likud would be unable to forma government even if new elections were held today.

The poll found the Likud rising to 31 seats from its current 30, while Yesh Atid would rise to 23 seats from its current 17.

The Shas party would be far behind in third place with nine seats, followed by Blue and White, United Torah Judaism and the Religious Zionism Party with seven seats each.

The Labor Party and the Joint Arab List would receive six seats each, according to the poll, while the Yisrael Beytenu, Yamina, and United Arab List would receive five seats each,

The results show that even if elections had been held today, the right-wing bloc, including the Yamina party, would have won only 59 seats, and Netanyahu would not have been able to form a government.