MK Ben-Gvir injured in car accident, refuses hospitalization

MK Itamar Ben-Gvir was injured before noon on Sunday in a car accident that occurred in Nof Hagalil in northern Israel.

MK Ben-Gvir is in good condition, and he refuses to be evacuated to a hospital so as not to miss the vote in the Knesset. His vehicle was destroyed.

Meanwhile, Labor MK Emilie Moatti was hospitalized for a side-effect of a treatment she received. She is expected to attend the vote on the formation of the new government and then return to the hospital.

MK Said al-Harumi of the United Arab List (Ra'am) party is threatening not to support the formation of the Lapid-Bennett government in the decisive vote tonight.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri are exerting heavy pressure on al-Harumi and his associates to oppose the government and thus prevent its formation.

If al-Harumi decides to oppose the formation of a government, the new coalition will have to rely on the support of some of the members of the joint list in order to allow the formation of the government.

The Likud said: "For the first time in the history of the state, there will be a prime minister with six seats. Bennett establishes his fraudulent government by relying on the UAL that supports terrorists and opposes Israel being a Jewish and democratic state. There is no limit to this shame."