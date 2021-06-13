Regavim: We will petition the High Court to prevent dismissal of administrative fines

The Regavim movement announced today, Sunday, that it intends to file a petition with the High Court against the retroactive dismissal of administrative fines imposed in recent years in the context of enforcement of the Planning and Construction Law.



One of the primary conditions posed by Mansour Abbas’ Ra'am Party is a commitment by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid that administrative fines issued against illegal construction will be canceled; otherwise, Ra'am will not vote in favor of the proposed government.



Meir Deutsch, Director General of the Regavim Movement, says that data presented in the Knesset proves that the Kaminitz law slashed illegal construction starts by dozens of percent.

“It is unfathomable that a legally established government, formed with the support of a majority of the members of Knesset, will take steps to enact a sweeping, retroactive cancellation of fines that were issued in accordance with the law; this cannot be used as a political bargaining chip.

"Dismissal of fines imposed under the Kaminitz Law will reward criminals and erode the foundations of law and order on which the State of Israel was established, where legislation creates deterrence against criminal activity. The victims of this political horse-trade will be, first and foremost, the Arab Israeli communities that are desperate for sustainable planning and adequate infrastructure. If instructions are issued to retroactively cancel fines, we will appeal to the High Court immediately.”