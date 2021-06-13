High-risk pregnancy ends in tragedy

Last week, a letter was published by a young girl in her twenties asking the public for help after a tragedy that fell upon her family. In simple, straightforward words, Esther Schlesinger described her family’s tragedy:

“I will never forget the day the triplets in our family were born. Abba came home with a bittersweet smile: “Mazal Tov! Ima gave birth to three babies!” But the babies were in critical condition in the NICU and Ima was in the oncology. Her cancer was in its later stages. No one could save her anymore.”

Only a month after the birth, notices were hung on the walls of Jerusalem announcing the death of Yocheved Shlezinger, age 29. The Shlezinger home was full of people coming to comfort the family as the young father tried to process his tragedy.

Soon after, he had to take care of three motherless newborns on his own.

“I was so busy caring for the triplets that I didn’t notice how much my older kids were suffering," he says.

Esther, now 21 years old, shares:

“In my heart there is now a void that no one can fill. Thank G-d, I'm engaged to a good boy who fears G-d. But I do not know how to approach the wedding: I can't ask Abba for anything. He carries a huge burden on his shoulders and being a single father has taken a heavy toll on him. Right now, I have nothing.

I beg you to help. Help me to get married like everyone else, and the Father Of All Orphans should give you health, happiness, peace in your home, joy from your children and all good.”

