Bennett to thank Biden for assistance in Gaza, oppose Iran deal

The political message of designated Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in his first Knesset speech as head of state is expected to be positive and cooperative towards the Biden administration.

Bennett is expected to thank Biden for his support of Israel during Operation Guardian of the Walls, but express strong opposition to a return to the nuclear deal with Iran. Bennett's policy with regards to Iran is likely to be a continuation of the approach taken by Netanyahu.

In addition, Bennett will appeal directly to Israel’s haredi community, noting that although the haredi parties have chosen not to join the coalition, the haredi public will be represented, and the government is committed to it.



He will place an emphasis on assistance to be given to the community in the face of the various challenges it faces, especially on the issues of employment and housing, and stressing the promotion of new haredi cities. Similarly, he will also address the Mount Meron Disaster.

Bennett will also address the issue of the Israeli prisoners and missing soldiers being held in Gaza. He is expected to turn to the Goldin, Shaul, Mengistu and Said families and express a commitment to bring back their loved ones being held by Hamas.

Assuming no last-minute drama prevents the formation of the new government, the inauguration of the 36th Knesset headed by Naftali Bennett will take place at 4 pm in the presence of President Rivlin and Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut.

Outgoing Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin is to invite designated Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to present his government and outline its principles, composition, and division of portfolios among ministers.

Bennett's speech is to be followed by that of Yair Lapid, designated to replace Bennett as prime minister in 2023, and Lapid's speech will be followed by that of Benjamin Netanyahu, who is to become leader of the opposition.