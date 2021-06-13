Akunis: My ministry was born in sin

Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis admitted in an interview with Galai Tzahal (IDF Radio) Sunday morning that the ministry he headed was "born in sin."

"This ministry should have been closed a long time ago, this ministry was born in sin, as a political prostitute's fee for Shimon Peres," Minister Akunis noted ahead of the swearing-in of the Bennett-Lapid government tonight.

Akunis suggested that the new government should get rid of the ministry. "I would expect an ostensibly 'change government' not to include ministries that in their view should not have existed."

Minister Akunis attacked Prime Minister-designate Naftali Bennett, claiming that the formation of the government headed by him was the result of "vote theft."

"This is a sad morning, not for me personally. The sadness is about the theft of votes and the fact that a government is being formed in Israel on the basis of one thing - lying, deception and breach of trust by the person who is expected to head it," he said.

Akunis later dismissed the question of when the Netanyahu family will leave the official Prime Minister's Residenc on Balfour st., and claimed that this is an inappropriate question.

"The boring discourse about when Netanyahu will leave Balfour - is that what interests the press these days? Or the huge story about fraud that was unparalleled in the State of Israel?" Akunis wondered.