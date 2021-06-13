MK Eichler: We should have known Netanyahu was a sinking ship

MK Yisrael Eichler (United Torah Judaism) sharply criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the last day of his term in office.

Speaking at a conference of Agudat Israel activists published this morning (Sunday) in the HaMevasser newspaper, Eichler was quoted as saying, "We should have understood two months ago that the Netanyahu era was over, unfortunately. Even after Netanyahu lost his mandate, some went into captivity after false promises and illusions that defectors would come, to establish the falling Netanyahu government from the dust."

"We should have known that these are the dreams of a man who is sinking into the abyss and taking with him everything that depends on him. Whoever is not willing to gamble on his private apartment, he should not gamble on the future of hungry children, homeless parents, unpaid teachers and the world of Torah and all that is sacred to Israel," he added.

"We should have said in a clear voice: 'We appreciate your tremendous work for the people of Israel in various fields of action, but now you have completed twelve years in power and every good thing has an end. If you give your place at least in an alternative rotation to another right-wing candidate, we can form a traditional government that respects religious values and the needs of the haredi community," MK Eichler said.