Ilhan Omar is a wakeup call for American Jews

Voting “Democrat” with both hands, as American Jews tend to do, is what gets you Ilhan Omar.

The temptation is to shake these people, who vote 78 percent Democrat no matter what, to get them to wake up.

Someone needs to remind them that FDR (never a friend anyway) and Harry Truman have left the building.

If the House were in the hands of the GOP, at least Omar would not be sitting on the House Foreign Relations Committee.

She would also more likely be censured for her monthly anti-Semitic outbursts. Smart cookie. She times it and then sits back and laughs.

She knows exactly the reaction that’s coming. There will be calls to condemn her. Prominent Jews, some of them, will express their indignation.

Jews don’t riot. Jews write letters to the editor.

All that she knows, and on mischief like this she is smarter than all of us put together. She enjoys the tumult she ignites.

Next, she “sets the record straight.” No apology, but only an “explanation” that mentions her aversion to all forms of bigotry.

Pure gobbledygook, but good enough to pacify the suckers.

The pattern continues when her squad sisters rally to her defense and cry Islamophobia; which cleverly renders them all untouchables, and cynically positions Omar as the victim.

They’ve got it all figured out, and meantime the anti-Semitism hangs in the air.

The latest figures on anti-Semitism we all know…up, up, and up. Jews are being targeted every which way, in print, broadcast, social media, and on the streets.

Jews are being advised to pocket their yarmulkes.

So, we the people at the forefront of science, medicine, commerce, literature, music, radio, television, warfare (Hyman Rickover, the father of the nuclear submarine), the creators of Hollywood and Broadway…these people now find themselves in a different and less tolerant America all because some twerp from Somalia says “boo.”

That’s enough to make us feel less comfortable, and to wonder…is this how it starts?

Holocaust survivors will say, yes, this is how it starts. I know. Read this.

It doesn’t take much. All it takes is one false accusation, or one blood libel to unleash the whirlwind, and I need say no more than Dreyfus in France and Leo Frank in America.

So it can happen here, and it does happen here, and American Jews managed, but this time, can it happen here in the worst possible way?

The generations I grew with and who knew America as Sinatra told it in “The House I Live In,” would not even whisper the possibility. Here? Never.

We can still say that when we consider the Judeo/Christian values that kept us together under the same fellowship and flag.

But a new generation is upon us; people who know nothing or care nothing about our Judeo/Christian values, and they keep coming, and are beginning to get elected.

Some bring with them the prejudices they were raised with in the old country, and when enough of them gain power, this stops being the country we once knew.

What can we do?

Stop voting for them!

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Website: www.jackengelhard.com

