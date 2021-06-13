At least 11 killed, 37 injured as gas tanker explodes in central China

According to local media reports, at least 11 people were killed in a huge gas explosion in the Chinese city of Shiyan, which took place at around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

While according to an official TV outlet, more than 100 individuals trapped inside collapsed rubble have been rescued by local authorities, initial reports claimed "many" victims had yet to be accounted for.

Social media was abuzz with images of rescue workers trying to dig out civilians trapped beneath crumbled buildings.

Government officials said the cause of the incident remains unknown and that the case is under investigation.

