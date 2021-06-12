Nikki Haley: 'No matter the challenges, the people of Israel always celebrate life'

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations visited the Western Wall on Saturday, as part of a trip to Israel together with her husband Michael, Pastor John Hagee, and Diana Hagee.

"No matter the challenges, the people of Israel always celebrate life and thank God for their blessings. It's humbling to join them again in prayer at such a holy place," Haley tweeted, posting a photo of herself praying at the Western Wall.

Danny Danon, former Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, welcomed Haley to Israel, tweeting, "Welcome NikkiHaley, former US Ambassador to the UN and a true friend to Israel and the Jewish people. It was my honor to work with Nikki Haley as Israel's Ambassador to the UN. Together we spearheaded significant initiatives and we could not ask for a more faithful friend."

Christians United for Israel tweeted: "We are grateful to be in the heart of Israel’s eternal capital with Ambassador NikkiHaley as part of our solidarity mission to Israel. We remain committed to unequivocally standing with our nation’s closest ally and will forever pray for the peace of Jerusalem."