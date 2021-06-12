Hagit Moshe, Jewish Home chair, turns down offer of ministry

The Yamina party has announced that the Settlement Ministry will remain in the hands of Prime Minister-delegate MK Naftali Bennett, after Jewish Home Chairwoman Hagit Moshe turned down Bennett's offer to take the ministry.

Yamina is still working to persuade Moshe to take the position, which was promised her in exchange for her party throwing its weight behind Yamina and backing out of the March elections.

Meanwhile, Yamina MK Nir Orbach will serve as the party's leader in Knesset and as Chairman of the Knesset Committee. MK Ayelet Shaked will be Interior Minister and MK Matan Kahana will become Religious Affairs Minister.

MK Abir Kara will serve as Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, and MK Idit SIlman will be coalition whip and Health Committee Chairwoman.

Blue and White has announced that MK Orit Farkash-Hacohen will serve as Science Minister in the incoming government, and that MK Michael Biton will chair the Economy Committee. MK Eitan Ginzburg will serve as party chair in the Knesset and as Deputy Chairman of the Knesset. MK Yael Ron Ben-Moshe will chair the Public Inquiries Committee.

Labor Chairwoman MK Merav Michaeli has announced that former Knesset member Nachman Shai will serve as Diaspora Minister, while MK Gilad Kariv will chair the Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee.