Yesh Atid and New Hope publish planned government roles

Yesh Atid, Meretz, and New Hope have announced the positions planned for their MKs in the new government.



Yesh Atid:

Yair Lapid - Minister of Foreign Affairs and Alternate Prime Minister



Mickey Levy – Speaker of the Knesset



Orna Barbivay - Minister of Economy



Meir Cohen- Minister of Welfare and Social Services



Yoel Razvozov - Minister of Tourism



Meirav Cohen - Minister for Social Equality



Karine Elharrar - Minister of Energy



Elazar Stern – Minister of Intelligence



Yoav Segalovitz - Deputy Minister of Public Security



Ram Ben Barak- Chairperson of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee



Merav Ben Ari – Chairperson of the Public Security Committee



Yorai Lahav Hertzanu- Interior and Environmental Protection Committee



Boaz Toporovsky – Knesset Faction Leader, Deputy Coalition Chairperson



Idan Roll- Deputy Foreign Minister



Vladimir Beliak - Coalition Whip in the Finance Committee



Nira Shpak - Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee



Ron Katz - Economics

New Hope:

MK Gideon Sa'ar - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice (Foreign Minister in rotation)

MK Yifat Shasha Bitton - Minister of Education and Higher and Complementary Education.

MK Ze'ev Elkin, Minister of Construction and Housing, Minister of Jerusalem and Heritage, Minister of Liaison between the Knesset and the Government

MK Yoaz Hendel - Minister of Communications.

Sa'ar, Shasha-Bitton and Elkin will serve as members of the state security cabinet.

MK Sharren Haskel will serve as the party's chairwoman in the Knesset. Meir Yitzhak Halevi and Zvi Hauser are expected to join the party in the Knesset later this week in place of Elkin and Hendel, who are expected to resign under the 'Norwegian law'.



Meretz

Meretz has also announced its planned roles:

MK Nitzan Horowitz - Minister of Health and Member of the Political-Security Cabinet

MK Tamar Zandberg - Minister of Environmental Protection and Chairman of the Ministerial Committee on Environmental Protection

MK Issawi Frij - Minister of Regional Cooperation.

Meretz ministers will also serve on the Ministerial Committee for Legislation, the Socio-Economic Cabinet, and the Ministerial Committee for Regulation.

MK Yair Golan - Chairman of the Aliyah Absorption and Diaspora Committee. Chairman of the Subcommittee of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Member of the Subcommittee on Secret Services.

MK Raida Rinawi Zoabi - Deputy Speaker of the Knesset.

MK Musi Raz - Chairman of the Committee on the Fund for Israeli Citizens (Gas Royalties).

MK Horowitz and MK Zandberg are expected to resign under the 'Norwegian Law,' to be replaced by Michal Rosin, who will serve as the party's chairman and legal advisor Gabi Laski.